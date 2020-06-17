Abercrombie & Fitch to Slash Expenses by $200M, Issue $300M in Bonds

As the aftershocks of the coronavirus pandemic -- and hints of a possible second wave -- ripple through the economy, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) continues to extend its cost-cutting measures, while preparing to sell $300 million worth of bonds. The company described its latest actions in a Current Report filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Abercrombie & Fitch states in the filing it is "significantly reducing expenses to better align operating costs with sales," which it projects will lead to "an approximately $200 million reduction in annualized expenses for fiscal 2020." Some of the measures it's adopting to meet this goal include employee "payroll actions" along with its ongoing suspension of dividends.

Image source: Getty Images.

The company also included a table showing how it reconciles income and loss figures to the adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) it reports. The data provided shows a net loss of $18 million for the quarter ending May 4, 2019, and a net loss of $244 million for the same quarter this year (ending May 2, 2020). Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $19 million in 2019 and negative $111 million in 2020.

Abercrombie & Fitch also reported it is privately offering $300 million in senior secured notes (bonds), maturing in 2025, to raise additional liquidity. The bonds are secured by liens against the company's "real property, intellectual property, equipment, [and] equity interests" along with secondary liens against its "accounts and credit card receivables, inventory, deposit accounts, securities accounts, intercompany loans and related assets." The money will be used to repay earlier bond issues, plus part of Abercrombie's $210 million March drawdown on its revolving credit.

10 stocks we like better than Abercrombie & Fitch

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Abercrombie & Fitch wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.