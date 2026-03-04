Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Falls 8% Over Lower Earnings In Q4

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) are moving down about 8 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to A&F of $172.13 million or $3.68 per share, compared to $187.23 million or $3.57 per share in the prior-year quarter.

The company's stock is currently trading at $91.25, down 8.03 percent or $8.04, over the previous close of $99.22 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $65.40 and $133.11 in the past one year.

Net sales for the quarter grew 7 percent to a record of $5.27 billion from $4.95 billion in the same quarter last year.

