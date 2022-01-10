Abercrombie & Fitch sees sales picking up after tepid fourth quarter

Adds share movement and Big Lots forecast

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N on Monday forecast fourth-quarter sales below market expectations due to supply chain hurdles, but said it had seen a pickup in post-holiday sales, sending its shares up 6.7% in extended trading.

The company said it did not have enough inventory to keep pace with customer demand during the fourth quarter, resulting in lost sales during the peak holiday shopping season. However, post holiday, much of the inventory landed, helping it see an acceleration in sales, Chief Executive Officer Fran Horowitz said.

The company, which owns the Hollister apparel brand, expects fourth-quarter net sales to rise between 4% and 6%, or $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion, from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts, on an average, expect fourth-quarter sales for Abercrombie at $1.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Big Lots BIG.N expects a lower-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter with the new Omciron variant hitting January sales sending it shares down 8% in extended trade.

Big Lots expects fourth-quarter profit between $1.80 and $1.95 per share, far short of analysts' expectations of $2.18 per share.

