Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Growth In FY26 As Q4 EPS Rises, But Shares Down 4.2%

March 04, 2026 — 08:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, specialty retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) initiated adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2026.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.20 to $1.30 per share on net sales growth of 1 to 3 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.20 to $11.00 per share on net sales growth of 3 to 5 percent.

"Our goals for 2026 are to grow net sales, deliver another year of double-digit operating margin and grow earnings per share, all while making strategic investments that will fuel our long-term global ambition," said Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to A&F of $172.13 million or $3.68 per share, compared to $187.23 million or $3.57 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 7 percent to a record of $5.27 billion from $4.95 billion in the same quarter last year. Comparable sales grew 1 percent.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, ANF is trading on the NYSE at $95.10, down $4.19 or 4.22 percent.

