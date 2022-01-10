Abercrombie & Fitch sees fourth-quarter sales up 4%-6%

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N said on Monday it expects fourth-quarter net sales to rise between 4% and 6%, or $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion, from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts, on an average, expect fourth-quarter sales at $1.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

