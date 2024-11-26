Abercrombie & Fitch Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Abercrombie & Fitch Company ( (ANF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Abercrombie & Fitch Company presented to its investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a global, digitally led, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, catering to kids through millennials, with a focus on quality and comfort across its brands, including Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister.

The company recently reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing a record net sales figure of $1.2 billion, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. This growth reflects strong performance across all regions and brands, with comparable sales rising by 16%.

Key financial highlights from the report include an operating income increase of 30% to $179 million and an expansion of the operating margin to 14.8%. Abercrombie brands saw a 15% growth, and Hollister brands grew by 14%. Additionally, the company repurchased 924,000 shares, demonstrating a strong capital allocation strategy. The company’s liquidity position remains robust, with approximately $1.1 billion available, and no long-term gross borrowings.

Looking ahead, Abercrombie & Fitch has raised its full-year outlook, anticipating a 14% to 15% increase in net sales and an operating margin of around 15%. The management is optimistic about continuing this growth trajectory into the fourth quarter, supported by strategic initiatives and an engaged team ready for the holiday season.

