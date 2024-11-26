Abercrombie & Fitch reports Q3 EPS $2.50, consensus $2.22

Reports Q3 revenue $1.2B, consensus $1.18B. Fran Horowitz, CEO, said, “For the sixth consecutive quarter, our global team delivered double-digit net sales growth. This great sales performance led to better-than-expected results on both the top and bottom lines. With broad-based growth across regions and brands, we continue to execute at a high level, leveraging our regional playbooks and operating model. Each of our regions grew double-digits in the quarter, with the Americas growing 14%, EMEA growing 15% and APAC growing 32%. From a brand perspective, each brand showed growth-on-growth as customers responded positively to our product and marketing. Abercrombie brands delivered 11% comparable sales on top of 26% last year and Hollister comped 21% on top of 7% last year. The strong top-line growth drove third quarter operating income of $179 million, up 30% to 2023. Based on our third quarter outperformance and outlook for the fourth quarter, we are increasing our full year outlook on sales and expect to be around the high end of the operating margin range shared last quarter. Our teams are engaged and ready to deliver for our customers this holiday season with the goal of achieving sustainable, profitable growth firmly in our sights.”

