Commodities
ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch quarterly loss widens, sales fall 34% on pandemic woes

Contributor
Aditi Sebastian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a 34% fall in quarterly sales and posted a wider loss on Thursday, as the apparel retailer was forced to close stores in markets around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 28 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N reported a 34% fall in quarterly sales and posted a wider loss on Thursday, as the apparel retailer was forced to close stores in markets around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net sales fell to $485.4 million from $734 million, for the first quarter ended May 2, while net loss attributable to the company widened to $244.2 million, or $3.90 per share, from $19.2 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806 182 2780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANF

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular