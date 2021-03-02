Markets
ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) reported fourth quarter adjusted income per share of $1.50 compared to $1.31, prior year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter GAAP net sales were $1.12 billion, down 5% from previous year, reflecting the adverse impact of COVID-19. Analysts expected revenue of $1.12 billion, for the quarter. Net sales on a constant currency basis was down 7%, for the quarter.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch were up 2% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More