Markets
ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Q3 Profit Surges, Beats View - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Tuesday reported net income for the third quarter of $42.27 million or $0.66 per share, up sharply from $6.52 million or $0.10 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.76 per share, compared to $0.23 per share last year.

However, net sales for the quarter declined 5 percent to $819.65 million from $863.47 million last year. Digital net sales grew 43 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.00 per share on revenues of $739.36 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We are also pleased to announce the early exit of four additional flagship locations by the end of January 2021. This is in addition to the three previously announced fiscal 2020 natural lease expirations. With these seven closures, we should end the year with eight operating flagships down from fifteen at the beginning of the year," said Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular