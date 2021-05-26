Abercrombie & Fitch Q1 Results Well Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Specialty retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) reported Wednesday a net income of $41.77 million or $0.64 per share for the first quarter, compared to a net loss of $244.15 million or $3.90 per share last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.67 for the quarter

Net sales for the quarter surged 61 percent to $781.41 million from last year's $485.36 million. In light of store closures related to COVID-19, the Company has not disclosed comparable sales for Fiscal 2021.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.38 per share on revenues of $687.35 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.