Abercrombie & Fitch Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on May 24, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://corporate.abercrombie.com/investors

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-458-4121 (US) or 1-323-794-2093 (International) with conference ID number 5209585.

For a replay call, dial 1-888-203-1112 (US) or 1-719-457-0820 (International) with conference ID number 5209585.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.