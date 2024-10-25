Abercrombie & Fitch put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) with 1,193 puts trading, or 1.0x expected. Most active are 10/25 weekly 155 puts and 10/25 weekly 139 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 410 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.63, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on November 26th.

