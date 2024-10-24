Abercrombie & Fitch put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) with 5,139 puts trading, or 1.5x expected. Most active are 11/1 weekly 140 puts and 10/25 weekly 143 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 920 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.27, while ATM IV is up over 3 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 26th.

