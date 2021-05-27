Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Abercrombie & Fitch Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Abercrombie & Fitch had US$344.3m of debt in May 2021, down from US$442.2m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$909.0m in cash, leading to a US$564.7m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Abercrombie & Fitch's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:ANF Debt to Equity History May 27th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Abercrombie & Fitch had liabilities of US$817.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.30b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$909.0m and US$107.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.10b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Abercrombie & Fitch has a market capitalization of US$2.54b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Abercrombie & Fitch boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Abercrombie & Fitch turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$229m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Abercrombie & Fitch can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Abercrombie & Fitch has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last year, Abercrombie & Fitch actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

Although Abercrombie & Fitch's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$564.7m. The cherry on top was that in converted 151% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$345m. So we are not troubled with Abercrombie & Fitch's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Abercrombie & Fitch .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

