Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Abercrombie & Fitch Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Abercrombie & Fitch had US$303.0m of debt in July 2021, down from US$343.3m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$921.5m in cash, so it actually has US$618.5m net cash.

A Look At Abercrombie & Fitch's Liabilities

NYSE:ANF Debt to Equity History November 23rd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Abercrombie & Fitch had liabilities of US$887.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.20b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$921.5m as well as receivables valued at US$87.2m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.08b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Abercrombie & Fitch is worth US$2.78b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Abercrombie & Fitch boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, Abercrombie & Fitch grew its EBIT by 1,441% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Abercrombie & Fitch can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Abercrombie & Fitch has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Abercrombie & Fitch actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

Although Abercrombie & Fitch's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$618.5m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$347m, being 128% of its EBIT. So we don't think Abercrombie & Fitch's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Abercrombie & Fitch (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

