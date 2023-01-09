US Markets
Abercrombie & Fitch lifts holiday-quarter sales forecast

January 09, 2023 — 07:47 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N raised its holiday-quarter sales forecast on Monday on strong demand for its brands during the peak holiday selling period, sending shares about 4% higher in premarket trading.

The Ohio-based apparel retailer said it now expects net sales to be rise between 1% and 2% in the fourth quarter, compared with its prior forecast of a 2% to 4% fall.

The company has been revamping its inventories to get rid of casual wear and athleisure clothing, which are now seeing softer demand compared to the pandemic peak, and has also brought in new styles that have attracted wealthier shoppers.

Abercrombie noted an improvement in overall sales trends from the third quarter, but said sales at its Hollister brand were still expected to remain below 2021 levels in the holiday quarter.

The company projected fourth-quarter operating margin between 6% and 8%, up from a range of 5% to 7% estimated previously.

Meanwhile, yoga wear maker Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.Olowered its expectations for fourth-quarter gross margins, sending its shares down more than 12% before the bell.

