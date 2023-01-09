Abercrombie & Fitch lifts holiday-quarter sales forecast

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N on Monday raised its forecast for holiday-quarter sales, citing strong demand across its brands during the peak holiday selling period.

The clothing company said it now expects net sales to be up between 1% and 2% in the fourth quarter, compared with its prior forecast of a 2% to 4% fall.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

