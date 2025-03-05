Abercrombie & Fitch Guides FY25 EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, specialty retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) initiated adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2025.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.25 to $1.45 per share on net sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.01 per share on revenue growth of 5.66 percent to $1.08 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.40 to $11.40 per share on net sales growth of 3 to 5 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $11.30 per share on revenue growth of 7.08 percent to $5.28 billion for the year.

The company's Board of Directors also authorized a new $1.3 billion stock repurchase program, which replaces the company's prior share repurchase program authorized by the Board in 2021. It expects $400 million in share repurchases for 2025.

