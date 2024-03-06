News & Insights

Markets
ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Guides FY24 Net Sales Growth In Line With Estimates - Update

March 06, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, specialty retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) initiated net sales growth guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2024.

Looking ahead, the company expects net sales growth in the low double-digits for the first quarter and 4 to 6 percent for the full-year 2024.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $896.57 million for the quarter and revenue growth of 4.0 percent to $4.43 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.