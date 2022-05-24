Markets
Abercrombie & Fitch Falls 29% On Q1 Net Loss

(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) shares are declining more than 38 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported net loss for the first quarter, compared to net profit last year.

A&F posted net loss attributable to the company of $16.47 million or $0.32 per share in the first quarter, while it reported net profit of $41.77 million or $0.64 in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, loss was $0.27 per share.

Currently, shares are at $18.86, down 29.42 percent from the previous close of $26.73 on a volume of 6,742,043. The shares have traded in a range of $18.33-$48.97 on average volume of 2,039,511 for the last 52 week period.

