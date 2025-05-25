ABERCROMBIE & FITCH Earnings Preview: Recent $ANF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH ($ANF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,085,967,655 and earnings of $1.42 per share.

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH Insider Trading Activity

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH insiders have traded $ANF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUZANNE M COULTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,670 shares for an estimated $1,559,453 .

. GREGORY J HENCHEL (SVP, Gen Cnsl & Secy) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,503,300

SCOTT D. LIPESKY (EVP and COO) sold 8,605 shares for an estimated $1,292,471

SAMIR DESAI (EVP;Chief Digital&Tech Officer) sold 5,926 shares for an estimated $880,070

KENNETH B. ROBINSON sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $177,914

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 222 institutional investors add shares of ABERCROMBIE & FITCH stock to their portfolio, and 327 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ANF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $110.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $150.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $170.0 on 03/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

