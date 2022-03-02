Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $65.51 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $82.39 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $67.04 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $1.16 billion from $1.12 billion last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $65.51 Mln. vs. $82.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.12 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $1.16 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $781 Mln

