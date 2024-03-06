News & Insights

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q4 Profit Advances

March 06, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $158.45 million, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $38.33 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $222.80 million or $2.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $1.45 billion from $1.20 billion last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $158.45 Mln. vs. $38.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.97 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.

