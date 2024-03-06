Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $158.45 million, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $38.33 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $222.80 million or $2.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $1.45 billion from $1.20 billion last year.

