Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF):

Earnings: $96.21 million in Q3 vs. -$2.21 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.83 in Q3 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.18 per share Revenue: $1.06 billion in Q3 vs. $880.08 million in the same period last year.

