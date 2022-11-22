Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF):

Earnings: -$2.21 million in Q3 vs. $47.23 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q3 vs. $0.77 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.55 million or $0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.15 per share Revenue: $880.08 million in Q3 vs. $905.16 million in the same period last year.

