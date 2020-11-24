Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $42.27 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $6.52 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $48.23 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $819.65 million from $863.47 million last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $48.23 Mln. vs. $14.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.00 -Revenue (Q3): $819.65 Mln vs. $863.47 Mln last year.

