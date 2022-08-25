Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF):
Earnings: -$16.83 million in Q2 vs. $108.50 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.33 in Q2 vs. $1.69 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$15.27 million or -$0.30 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.22 per share Revenue: $805.09 million in Q2 vs. $864.85 million in the same period last year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryANF
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings