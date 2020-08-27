Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF):

-Earnings: $5.46 million in Q2 vs. -$31.14 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.09 in Q2 vs. -$0.48 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $14.71 million or $0.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.83 per share -Revenue: $698.33 million in Q2 vs. $841.08 million in the same period last year.

