Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF):

Earnings: -$16.47 million in Q1 vs. $41.77 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.32 in Q1 vs. $0.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$13.97 million or -$0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $812.76 million in Q1 vs. $781.41 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.