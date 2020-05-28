Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF):

-Earnings: -$244.15 million in Q1 vs. -$19.16 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.90 in Q1 vs. -$0.29 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$205.65 million or -$3.29 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.26 per share -Revenue: $485.36 million in Q1 vs. $733.97 million in the same period last year.

