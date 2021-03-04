Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Just Missed Earnings; Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) came out with its full-year results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues came in at US$3.1b, in line with estimates, while Abercrombie & Fitch reported a statutory loss of US$1.82 per share, well short of prior analyst forecasts for a profit. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:ANF Earnings and Revenue Growth March 5th 2021

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering Abercrombie & Fitch are now predicting revenues of US$3.48b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a solid 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Abercrombie & Fitch is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.43 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.46b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.30 in 2022. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 24% to US$30.40, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Abercrombie & Fitch analyst has a price target of US$32.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$14.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Abercrombie & Fitch shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Abercrombie & Fitch is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 11% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.5% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 12% per year. So while Abercrombie & Fitch's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is expected to grow at about the same rate as the overall industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Abercrombie & Fitch following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Abercrombie & Fitch analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Abercrombie & Fitch that you need to take into consideration.

