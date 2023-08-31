Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - (ANF) Price Target Increased by 76.38% to 58.65

The average one-year price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - (NYSE:ANF) has been revised to 58.65 / share. This is an increase of 76.38% from the prior estimate of 33.25 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.51 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.16% from the latest reported closing price of 52.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. -. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANF is 0.13%, an increase of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.95% to 56,722K shares. The put/call ratio of ANF is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,524K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,564K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 30.02% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,860K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing an increase of 16.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 52.07% over the last quarter.

Candlestick Capital Management holds 1,564K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares, representing an increase of 43.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 121.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,547K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 25.24% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,354K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares, representing an increase of 39.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 210.59% over the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Abercrombie & Fitch is an American lifestyle retailer that focuses on casual wear. Its headquarters are in New Albany, Ohio. The company operates three other offshoot brands: Abercrombie Kids, Hollister Co., and Gilly Hicks. As of February 2020, the company operated 854 stores across all brands.

