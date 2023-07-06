Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - (ANF) Price Target Increased by 5.23% to 32.84

The average one-year price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - (NYSE:ANF) has been revised to 32.84 / share. This is an increase of 5.23% from the prior estimate of 31.21 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 45.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.07% from the latest reported closing price of 36.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANF is 0.12%, an increase of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 54,505K shares. The put/call ratio of ANF is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,564K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,665K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,560K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 12.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,547K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares, representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 22.59% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,545K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares, representing a decrease of 52.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 39.34% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,504K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing an increase of 31.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 61.91% over the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Abercrombie & Fitch is an American lifestyle retailer that focuses on casual wear. Its headquarters are in New Albany, Ohio. The company operates three other offshoot brands: Abercrombie Kids, Hollister Co., and Gilly Hicks. As of February 2020, the company operated 854 stores across all brands.



