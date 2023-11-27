Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - (ANF) Price Target Increased by 29.63% to 77.35

The average one-year price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - (NYSE:ANF) has been revised to 77.35 / share. This is an increase of 29.63% from the prior estimate of 59.67 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 62.62 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from the latest reported closing price of 73.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. -. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 18.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANF is 0.16%, an increase of 30.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.22% to 60,459K shares. The put/call ratio of ANF is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,381K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,524K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 48.91% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,358K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,354K shares, representing an increase of 42.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 68.60% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,062K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares, representing an increase of 9.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 64.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,547K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 25.24% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,228K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares, representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 23.43% over the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Abercrombie & Fitch is an American lifestyle retailer that focuses on casual wear. Its headquarters are in New Albany, Ohio. The company operates three other offshoot brands: Abercrombie Kids, Hollister Co., and Gilly Hicks. As of February 2020, the company operated 854 stores across all brands.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.