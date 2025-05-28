Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Record Q1 Net Sales of $1.1 Billion, Driven by Hollister Brands Growth

Abercrombie & Fitch reports Q1 2025 net sales of $1.1 billion, an 8% increase, with mixed brand performances and share repurchases.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. announced record first-quarter net sales of $1.1 billion for the period ending May 3, 2025, representing an 8% increase from the previous year, driven by growth across all regions: 7% in the Americas, 12% in EMEA, and 5% in APAC. The Hollister brand experienced a significant 22% growth, while Abercrombie brands saw a decline of 4%. The company reported an operating margin of 9.3% and earnings per share of $1.59, exceeding expectations. Abercrombie & Fitch also repurchased 2.6 million shares for $200 million during the quarter, highlighting their commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Looking ahead, projections for fiscal 2025 were updated, anticipating net sales growth of 3% to 6% and a diluted earnings per share range of $9.50 to $10.50.
Potential Positives
- Record first quarter net sales of $1.1 billion, up 8% from last year, exceeding company outlook.
- Brand performance led by Hollister brands' growth of 22%, achieving its best ever first quarter net sales.
- Profitability exceeds company outlook with operating margin of 9.3% and earnings per share of $1.59.
- Repurchased 2.6 million shares for $200 million, representing 5% of shares outstanding, indicating strong capital return strategy to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Net income per share decreased significantly from $2.14 in 2024 to $1.59 in 2025, indicating lower profitability.
- Operating income also dropped from $130 million in 2024 to $102 million in 2025, reflecting reduced operational efficiency.
- The overall liquidity decreased from $1.2 billion in the prior year to approximately $940 million, indicating potential cash flow concerns.
FAQ
What were Abercrombie & Fitch's first quarter net sales results?
Abercrombie & Fitch reported record first quarter net sales of $1.1 billion, representing an 8% increase from the previous year.
Which brand performed best in the first quarter?
The Hollister brands led brand performance with a significant growth of 22% compared to the same period last year.
What was Abercrombie & Fitch's operating margin for the first quarter?
The operating margin for the first quarter was 9.3%, exceeding the company's expectations.
How much did Abercrombie & Fitch spend on share repurchases?
In the first quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch repurchased 2.6 million shares for approximately $200 million.
What is the fiscal 2025 outlook for Abercrombie & Fitch?
The company projects net sales growth of 3% to 6% and an operating margin between 12.5% to 13.5% for fiscal 2025.
$ANF Insider Trading Activity
$ANF insiders have traded $ANF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUZANNE M COULTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,670 shares for an estimated $1,559,453.
- GREGORY J HENCHEL (SVP, Gen Cnsl & Secy) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,503,300
- SCOTT D. LIPESKY (EVP and COO) sold 8,605 shares for an estimated $1,292,471
- SAMIR DESAI (EVP;Chief Digital&Tech Officer) sold 5,926 shares for an estimated $880,070
- KENNETH B. ROBINSON sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $177,914
$ANF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 222 institutional investors add shares of $ANF stock to their portfolio, and 327 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,300,070 shares (+198.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,286,345
- FMR LLC removed 1,279,231 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,694,871
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,018,843 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,809,039
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 822,121 shares (-66.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,785,380
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 740,726 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,569,244
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 687,673 shares (+2356.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,517,587
- UBS GROUP AG added 633,448 shares (+187.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,376,423
$ANF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANF in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025
$ANF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ANF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $110.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $150.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $170.0 on 03/05/2025
NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced results for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025. These compare to results for the first quarter ended May 4, 2024. Descriptions of the use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures accompany this release.
Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We delivered record first quarter net sales with 8% growth to last year. This was above our expectations and was supported by broad-based growth across our three regions. Hollister brands led the performance with growth of 22%, achieving its best ever first quarter net sales, while Abercrombie brands net sales were down 4% against 31% sales growth in 2024. We exceeded our expectations on the bottom line as well, with operating margin of 9.3% and earnings per share of $1.59. We also returned excess cash to shareholders through share repurchases totaling $200 million in the quarter, marking our fifth consecutive quarter of share repurchases.
As we navigate the current environment, we have the team and proven capabilities in place to read, react and adapt, while continuing to deliver for customers globally. Importantly, with a strong foundation, we remain on offense and focused on top-line growth, store expansion, and investments in digital and technology that will enable sustainable long-term success.”
Details related to reported net income per diluted share and adjusted net income per diluted share for the first quarter are as follows:
2025
2024
GAAP
$
1.59
$
2.14
Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates
(1)
—
(0.08
)
Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency
$
1.59
$
2.06
(1)
The estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results using a 26% tax rate.
A summary of results for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025 as compared to the first quarter ended May 4, 2024:
Net sales
of $1.1 billion, up 8% as compared to last year, with comparable sales of 4%.
Operating
income
of $102 million as compared to operating income last year of $130 million.
Operating margin
as a percent of sales decreased to 9.3% from 12.7% last year.
Net income per diluted share
of $1.59 as compared to net income per diluted share last year of $2.14.
Net Sales
Net sales
by segment and brand for the first quarter are as follows:
(in thousands)
2025
2024
1 YR % Change
Comparable sales
(2)
Net sales by segment:
(1)
Americas
(3)
$
874,804
$
820,121
7%
4%
EMEA
(4)
185,036
164,778
12%
6%
APAC
(5)
37,471
35,831
5%
2%
Total company
$
1,097,311
$
1,020,730
8
%
4
%
2025
2024
1 YR % Change
Comparable sales
(2)
Net sales by brand family:
Abercrombie
$
547,947
$
571,513
(4)%
(10)%
Hollister
549,364
449,217
22%
23%
Total company
$
1,097,311
$
1,020,730
8
%
4
%
(1)
Net sales by segment are presented by attributing revenues to a physical store location or geographical region that fulfills the order.
(2)
Comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis. Refer to "REPORTING AND USE OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES," for further discussion.
(3)
The Americas segment includes the results of operations in North America and South America.
(4)
The EMEA segment includes the results of operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
(5)
The APAC segment includes the results of operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.
Financial Position and Liquidity
As of May 3, 2025 the company had:
Cash and equivalents
of $511 million compared to cash and equivalents of $773 million and $864 million as of February 1, 2025 and May 4, 2024, respectively.
Marketable securities
of $97 million and $116 million as of May 3, 2025 and February 1, 2025, respectively.
Inventories
of $542 million compared to inventories of $575 million and $449 million as of February 1, 2025 and May 4, 2024, respectively.
Borrowing capacity
of $477 million under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the “ABL Facility”) with net borrowing available of $429 million after minimum excess availability requirement.
Liquidity
, comprised of cash and equivalents and borrowing available under the ABL Facility, of approximately $940 million as of May 3, 2025. This compares to liquidity of $1.2 billion and $1.2 billion as of February 1, 2025 and May 4, 2024, respectively.
Cash Flow and Capital Allocation
Details related to the company’s cash flows for the year-to-date period ended May 3, 2025 are as follows:
Net cash
used for
operating activities
of $4 million.
Net cash
used for
investing activities
of $31 million, primarily reflecting capital expenditures, partially offset by maturities of marketable securities.
Net cash
used for
financing activities
of $235 million, primarily reflecting share repurchases.
During the first quarter of 2025, the company repurchased 2.6 million shares for approximately $200 million, representing a 5% reduction in shares outstanding prior to the vesting impact of stock compensation. The company has $1.1 billion remaining on the share repurchase authorization established in March 2025.
Depreciation and amortization was $39 million for the year-to-date period ended May 3, 2025.
Fiscal
2025
Outlook
The following outlook replaces all previous full year guidance. For fiscal
2025
, the company now expects:
Current Full Year Outlook
(1)
Previous Full Year Outlook
(2)
Net sales
Growth In The Range of 3% to 6%
Growth In The Range of 3% to 5%
Operating margin
In The Range of 12.5% to 13.5%
In The Range of 14% to 15%
Effective tax rate
(3)
Around 27%
Around 26%
Net income per diluted share
(4) (5)
In The Range of $9.50 to $10.50
In The Range of $10.40 to $11.40
Share repurchases
(5)
$400 million
$400 million
Diluted weighted average shares
(4) (5)
Around 49 million
Around 51 million
Capital expenditures
~$200 million
~$200 million
Real estate activity
~40 Net Store Openings
~40 Net Store Openings
(all approximate)
60 Openings, 20 Closures
60 Openings, 20 Closures
40 Remodels And Right-Sizes
40 Remodels And Right-Sizes
Second
Quarter Outlook
(1)
Net sales
Growth In The Range of 3% to 5%
Operating margin
In The Range of 12% to 13%
Effective tax rate
(3)
Around 28%
Net income per diluted share
(4) (5)
In The Range of $2.10 to $2.30
Share repurchases
(5)
$50 million
Diluted weighted average shares
(4) (5)
Around 49 million
(1)
Includes the estimated impact from the tariffs on goods imported into the United States in accordance with trade policies currently in effect. This includes a 30% tariff on imports from China, and a 10% tariff on all other global imports, but excludes other currently-paused tariffs and any other potential future trade policy changes imposed by the United States or other countries. Net of planned mitigation efforts, the full year outlook assumes approximately $50 million of tariff expense, or 100 basis points as a percent of net sales.
(2)
Released March 5, 2025.
(3)
The current outlook for effective tax rate is sensitive to the jurisdictional mix and level of income and does not include the impact of potential future tax policy or legislative changes.
(4)
The current outlook for net income per diluted share and diluted weighted average shares includes the anticipated impact to shares outstanding from potential share repurchase activity in fiscal 2025.
(5)
The timing and amount of any such repurchases will be determined based on an evaluation of market conditions, the company’s share price, legal requirements, and other factors.
Conference Call
Today at 8:30 a.m. ET, the company will conduct a conference call and provide additional details around its quarterly results and its outlook for the second quarter. To access the call by phone, participants will need to register at the following URL address to obtain a dial-in number and passcode:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI9df7c6cf6ffa473fa1a4b41a1fd57141
A presentation of first quarter results will be available in the “Investors” section at corporate.abercrombie.com at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET, today. Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This Press Release and related statements by management or spokespeople of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (A&F) contain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our second quarter and annual fiscal 2025 results, relate to our current assumptions, projections and expectations about our business and future events. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the company’s control. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that the objectives of the company will be achieved. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “goal,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “are confident,” “will,” “could,” “outlook,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, including any financial targets, estimates, or performance outlooks whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors disclosed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025, and in our subsequent reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the following factors: risks related to global trade policy, including the impact of the imposition or threat of imposition of new or increased tariffs by the United States or foreign governments, other changes to and continued uncertainties relating to trade policies and arrangements, or a global trade war; risks related to changes in global economic and financial conditions, including inflation, and the resulting impact on consumer spending and our operating results, financial condition, and expense management; risks related to global operations, including changes in the economic or political conditions where we sell or source our products; risks related to the geopolitical landscape and ongoing armed conflicts, acts of terrorism, mass casualty events, social unrest, civil disturbance or disobedience and the impact of such conflicts or events on international trade, supplier delivery or increased freight costs; risks related to natural disasters and other unforeseen catastrophic events; risks related to our failure to engage our customers, anticipate customer demand, expectations, and changing fashion trends, and manage our inventory and product delivery; risks related to our failure to operate effectively in a highly competitive and constantly evolving industry; risks related to our ability to successfully invest in and execute on our customer, digital and omnichannel initiatives; risks related to our ability to execute on, and maintain the success of, our strategic and growth initiatives; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; risks related to fluctuations in our tax obligations and effective tax rate, including as a result of earnings and losses generated from our global operations, may result in volatility in our results of operations; risks and uncertainty related to adverse public health developments; risks associated with climate change and other corporate responsibility issues; risks related to reputational harm to the company, its officers, and directors; risks related to actual or threatened litigation; risks related to cybersecurity threats and privacy or data security breaches, and the potential loss or disruption to our information systems, and uncertainties related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing laws and regulations.
Other Information
This document includes certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the company's results of operations or financial position. Additional details about non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the "Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" section. Sub-totals and totals may not foot due to rounding. Net income and net income per share financial measures included herein are attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co., excluding net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
As used in this document, references to “Americas” includes North America and South America, “EMEA” includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa and “APAC” includes the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.
About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.
The company operates a family of brands, including Abercrombie brands and Hollister brands, each sharing a commitment to offer products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that support global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 790 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com, abercrombiekids.com, and HollisterCo.com.
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
Mo Gupta
Kate Wagner
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
(614) 283-6751
(614) 283-6192
Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com
Public_Relations@anfcorp.com
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirteen Weeks Ended
May 3, 2025
% of
Net Sales
May 4, 2024
% of
Net Sales
Net sales
$
1,097,311
100.0
%
$
1,020,730
100.0
%
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
417,133
38.0
%
343,273
33.6
%
Selling expense
399,937
36.4
%
360,018
35.3
%
General and administrative expense
174,925
15.9
%
189,548
18.6
%
Other operating loss (income), net
3,783
0.3
%
(1,958
)
(0.2)%
Operating income
101,533
9.3
%
129,849
12.7
%
Interest expense
661
0.1
%
5,780
0.6
%
Interest income
(7,444
)
(0.7)%
(10,803
)
(1.1)%
Interest income, net
(6,783
)
(0.6)%
(5,023
)
(0.5)%
Income before income taxes
108,316
9.9
%
134,872
13.2
%
Income tax expense
26,577
2.4
%
19,794
1.9
%
Net income
81,739
7.4
%
115,078
11.3
%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,326
0.1
%
1,228
0.1
%
Net income attributable to A&F
$
80,413
7.3
%
$
113,850
11.2
%
Net income per share attributable to A&F
Basic
$
1.63
$
2.24
Diluted
$
1.59
$
2.14
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
49,214
50,893
Diluted
50,634
53,276
Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
The company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented are useful to investors as they provide a measure of the company’s operating performance excluding the effect of certain items which the company believes do not reflect its future operating outlook, such as asset impairment charges, therefore supplementing investors’ understanding of comparability of operations across periods. Management used these non-GAAP financial measures during the periods presented to assess the company’s performance and to develop expectations for future operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplemental to, and not as an alternative to, the company’s GAAP financial results, and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.
The company provides comparable sales, defined as the percentage year-over-year change in the aggregate of: (1) sales for stores that have been open as the same brand at least one year and whose square footage has not been expanded or reduced by more than 20% within the past year, with prior year’s net sales converted at the current year’s foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation, and (2) digital net sales with prior year’s net sales converted at the current year’s foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation.
The company also provides certain financial information on a constant currency basis to enhance investors’ understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The effect from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying current year average exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share effect from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.
In addition, the company provides EBITDA as a supplemental measure used by the company's executive management to assess the company's performance. We also believe these supplemental performance measures are meaningful information for investors and other interested parties to use in computing the company's core financial performance over multiple periods and with other companies by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions, debt service levels and capital investment.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Reconciliation of Constant Currency Financial Measures
Thirteen Weeks Ended
May 3, 2025
and
May 4, 2024
(in thousands, except percentage and basis point changes and per share data)
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
% Change
Net sales
GAAP
(1)
$
1,097,311
$
1,020,730
8%
Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates
(2)
—
(208
)
—
Net sales on a constant currency basis
$
1,097,311
$
1,020,522
8%
Operating income
2025
2024
BPS Change
(3)
GAAP
(1)
$
101,533
$
129,849
(340)
Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates
(2)
—
(5,234
)
50
Non-GAAP constant currency basis
$
101,533
$
124,615
(290)
Net income attributable to A&F
2025
2024
$ Change
GAAP
(1)
$
1.59
$
2.14
$(0.55)
Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates
(2)
—
(0.08
)
0.08
Non-GAAP constant currency basis
$
1.59
$
2.06
$(0.47)
(1)
“GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
(2)
The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.
(3)
The estimated basis point change has been rounded based on the percentage change.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Reconciliation of EBITDA
Thirteen Weeks Ended
May 3, 2025
and
May 4, 2024
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
2025
% of
Net Sales
2024
% of
Net Sales
Net income
$
81,739
7.4
%
$
115,078
11.3
%
Income tax expense
26,577
2.4
19,794
1.9
Interest income, net
(6,783
)
(0.6
)
(5,023
)
(0.5
)
Depreciation and amortization
38,576
3.6
37,689
3.7
EBITDA
(1)
$
140,109
12.8
%
$
167,538
16.4
%
(1)
EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure that is not defined or prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization.
(2)
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
May 3, 2025
February 1, 2025
May 4, 2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and equivalents
$
510,563
$
772,727
$
864,195
Marketable securities
97,006
116,221
—
Receivables
113,311
105,324
93,605
Inventories
542,059
575,005
449,267
Other current assets
111,231
104,154
102,516
Total current assets
1,374,170
1,673,431
1,509,583
Property and equipment, net
606,060
575,773
540,697
Operating lease right-of-use assets
868,130
803,121
699,471
Other assets
247,816
247,562
220,334
Total assets
$
3,096,176
$
3,299,887
$
2,970,085
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
296,738
$
364,532
$
266,925
Accrued expenses
433,682
504,922
402,786
Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities
215,511
211,600
188,851
Income taxes payable
52,939
45,890
61,137
Total current liabilities
998,870
1,126,944
919,699
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
$
810,391
$
740,013
$
656,862
Long-term borrowings, net
—
—
213,102
Other liabilities
84,321
81,607
89,252
Total long-term liabilities
894,712
821,620
959,216
Total Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stockholders’ equity
1,189,126
1,335,628
1,078,886
Noncontrolling interests
13,468
15,695
12,284
Total stockholders’ equity
1,202,594
1,351,323
1,091,170
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,096,176
$
3,299,887
$
2,970,085
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
May 3, 2025
May 4, 2024
Operating activities
Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities
$
(4,000
)
$
95,010
Investing activities
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
20,000
—
Purchases of property and equipment
(50,764
)
(38,886
)
Net cash used for investing activities
$
(30,764
)
$
(38,886
)
Financing activities
Redemption of senior secured notes
—
(9,425
)
Purchases of common stock
(200,000
)
(15,000
)
Acquisition of common stock for tax withholding obligations
(34,062
)
(65,173
)
Other financing activities
(451
)
(3,353
)
Net cash used for financing activities
$
(234,513
)
$
(92,951
)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash
$
7,407
$
(857
)
Net decrease in cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents
$
(261,870
)
$
(37,684
)
Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, beginning of period
$
780,395
$
909,685
Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, end of period
$
518,525
$
872,001
