Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports 16% Increase in Full Year Net Sales and Announces New $1.3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Abercrombie & Fitch reports 9% Q4 net sales growth and 16% annual growth, with increased operating margin and share repurchase authorization.

Quiver AI Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported a 9% increase in net sales for the fourth quarter, with total sales reaching $1.58 billion, and a substantial 16% growth over the full year, culminating at $4.95 billion. The company's operating margin improved to 15.0%, and net income per diluted share surged by 72% to $10.69 compared to the previous year. The growth was largely driven by strong comparable sales — 14% in Q4 and 17% for the year — across both Abercrombie and Hollister brands. Additionally, the company announced a new $1.3 billion share repurchase authorization, maintaining a focused approach on delivering sustainable, profitable growth. For fiscal 2025, Abercrombie projects a net sales growth between 3% to 5% and an operating margin of 14% to 15%.

Potential Positives

Fourth quarter net sales growth of 9%, with comparable sales growth of 14% demonstrates strong demand and performance.

Full year net sales reached $4.95 billion, a 16% increase from the previous year, driven by double-digit comparable sales growth across regions and brands.

Significant growth in net income per diluted share of $10.69, indicating a 72% increase from 2023, reflecting enhanced profitability.

Announcement of a new $1.3 billion share repurchase authorization indicates confidence in the company's financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Despite strong overall sales growth, Abercrombie's Abercrombie brand experienced only a 2% increase in net sales, significantly lower than its Hollister counterpart, indicating potential brand stagnation.

The company is projecting slower net sales growth of 3% to 5% for 2025, a considerable decrease compared to the 16% growth achieved in 2024, which raises concerns about future performance.

Overall cash and equivalents decreased by $128 million from the previous year, despite a significant increase in net income, which may indicate liquidity management issues.

FAQ

What were Abercrombie's fourth quarter net sales growth figures?

Abercrombie reported a 9% growth in net sales for the fourth quarter.

How did comparable sales perform in fiscal 2024?

Comparable sales grew by 17% for the full year 2024.

What was Abercrombie's net income per diluted share in 2024?

The net income per diluted share was $10.69, representing a 72% increase from 2023.

What is Abercrombie's share repurchase plan for 2025?

Abercrombie announces a new $1.3 billion share repurchase authorization for 2025.

What is the projected net sales growth outlook for 2025?

The company expects net sales growth in the range of 3% to 5% for 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ANF Insider Trading Activity

$ANF insiders have traded $ANF stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMIR DESAI (EVP;Chief Digital&Tech Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,967 shares for an estimated $3,381,334 .

. SUZANNE M COULTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,670 shares for an estimated $1,559,453 .

. GREGORY J HENCHEL (SVP, Gen Cnsl & Secy) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,503,300

SCOTT D. LIPESKY (EVP and COO) sold 8,605 shares for an estimated $1,292,471

NIGEL TRAVIS sold 4,292 shares for an estimated $568,788

HELEN MCCLUSKEY sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $487,830

KENNETH B. ROBINSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900 shares for an estimated $426,233.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ANF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $ANF stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







C





ompany delivers fourth quarter net sales growth of 9%, with comparable sales growth of 14%











Full year net sales of $4.95 billion, up 16% to 2023, driven by comparable sales of 17% with double-digi





t comparable sales growth across regions and brands











Abercrombie





brands deliver full year 2024 net sales growth of 16% on comparable sales of 15%, with Hollister brands growing net sales 15% on comparable sales of 19%











Full year operating margin of





15.0%





, up





370





basis points to full year





2023





, and net income per diluted share of





$10.69, 72% growth from 2023











Full year share repurchases of $230 million, or 1.6 million shares





,





representing 3% of shares outstanding





at February 3, 2024











Provides full year 2025 outlook for net sales





growth in the range of 3% to 5%





, operating margin





in the range of 14% to 15%





, net i





ncome





per diluted share





in the range of $10.40 to $11.40











Announces new $





1.3





billion share repurchase authorizatio





n; expects $400 million in share repurchases for 2025









NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced results for the thirteen week fourth quarter and fifty-two week year ended February 1, 2025. These compare to results for the fourteen week fourth quarter and fifty-three week year ended February 3, 2024. Descriptions of the use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures accompany this release.





Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, said, “In fiscal 2024, we once again delivered on our commitments to our global customers and shareholders. We entered the fiscal year with the goal of achieving sustainable, profitable growth on top of a defining fiscal 2023, and our collective effort and focus produced results well beyond our initial expectations. We grew net sales 16% to nearly $5 billion while expanding operating margin to 15%, with operating income and EPS growth of 53% and 72%, respectively.





We enter fiscal 2025 with highly relevant brands, an agile playbook, and a motivated global team driven by a culture of innovation and growth. Our expectation in 2025 is to build on the past two years of outstanding results and again deliver profitable growth while strengthening our brands and operating model.”





Details related to net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter and full year are as follows:



















Fourth Quarter













Full Year

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















GAAP









$





3.57













$





2.97













$





10.69













$





6.22













Excluded items, net of tax effect



(1)















—

















—

















—

















0.06













Adjusted non-GAAP









$





3.57













$





2.97













$





10.69













$





6.28













Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates



(2)















—

















(0.02





)













—

















0.05













Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency









$





3.57













$





2.95













$





10.69













$





6.33

















(1)



Excluded items consist of pre-tax store and other asset impairment charges and the tax effect of pre-tax excluded items.











(2)



The estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results using a 26% tax rate.







A summary of results for the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025:









Net sales



of $1.58 billion up 9% as compared to last year on a reported basis and 10% on a constant currency basis.



of $1.58 billion up 9% as compared to last year on a reported basis and 10% on a constant currency basis.





Comparable sales



up 14%.



up 14%.





Operating income



of $256 million as compared to operating income of $223 million last year.



of $256 million as compared to operating income of $223 million last year.





Operating margin



as a percent of sales increased to 16.2% from 15.3% last year.



as a percent of sales increased to 16.2% from 15.3% last year.





Net





income





per diluted share



of $3.57 as compared to net income per diluted share last year of $2.97.







A summary of results for the full year ended February 1, 2025:









Net sales



of $4.95 billion up 16% as compared to last year on a reported basis and up 16% on a constant currency basis.



of $4.95 billion up 16% as compared to last year on a reported basis and up 16% on a constant currency basis.





Comparable sales



up 17%.



up 17%.





Operating income



of $741 million on a reported basis, as compared to operating income last year of $485 million and $489 million on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.



of $741 million on a reported basis, as compared to operating income last year of $485 million and $489 million on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.





Operating margin



as a percent as sales increased to 15.0% from 11.3% and 11.4% on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.



as a percent as sales increased to 15.0% from 11.3% and 11.4% on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.





Net





income





per diluted share



of $10.69, as compared to net income per diluted share last year of $6.22 and $6.28 on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.













Net Sales













Net sales



by segment and brand for the fourth quarter and full year are as follows:















Fourth Quarter













(in thousands)











2024

















2023













1 YR % Change









Comparable sales



(2)













Net sales by segment:







(1)









































Americas



(3)







$





1,319,720













$





1,191,259













11%









15%









EMEA



(4)











224,467

















219,050













2%









12%









APAC



(5)











40,730

















42,598













(4)%









17%











Total company









$









1,584,917

















$









1,452,907

















9





%













14





%

















































Net sales by brand family:











2024

















2023













1 YR % Change









Comparable sales



(2)











Abercrombie





$





772,670













$





755,203













2%









5%









Hollister









812,247

















697,704













16%









24%











Total company









$









1,584,917

















$









1,452,907

















9





%













14





%





























Full Year





















(in thousands)











2024

















2023













1 YR % Change









Comparable sales



(2)













Net sales by segment:







(1)









































Americas



(3)







$





4,027,514













$





3,455,674













17%









17%









EMEA



(4)











770,519

















687,095













12%









16%









APAC



(5)











150,554

















137,908













9%









19%











Total company









$









4,948,587

















$









4,280,677

















16





%













17





%

















































Net sales by brand family:











2024

















2023













1 YR % Change









Comparable sales



(2)











Abercrombie





$





2,556,434













$





2,201,686













16%









15%









Hollister









2,392,153

















2,078,991













15%









19%











Total company









$









4,948,587

















$









4,280,677

















16





%













17





%















(1)



Net sales by segment are presented by attributing revenues to a physical store location or geographical region that fulfills the order.











(2)



Comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis. Refer to "REPORTING AND USE OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES," for further discussion.











(3)



The Americas segment includes the results of operations in North America and South America.











(4)



The EMEA segment includes the results of operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.











(5)



The APAC segment includes the results of operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.





















Financial Position and Liquidity











As of February 1, 2025 the company had:









Cash and equivalents



of $773 million as compared to $901 million last year.



of $773 million as compared to $901 million last year.





Marketable securities



of $116 million.



of $116 million.





Inventories



of $575 million, an increase of approximately 22% over last year.



of $575 million, an increase of approximately 22% over last year.





No





long-term gross borrowings



as all of the company’s then-outstanding 8.75% senior secured notes due July 2025 (the “Senior Secured Notes”) were redeemed with cash on hand in the second quarter of 2024.



as all of the company’s then-outstanding 8.75% senior secured notes due July 2025 (the “Senior Secured Notes”) were redeemed with cash on hand in the second quarter of 2024.





Borrowing capacity



of $500 million under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") with net borrowing available of $450 million after minimum excess availability requirement.



of $500 million under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") with net borrowing available of $450 million after minimum excess availability requirement.





Liquidity



, comprised of cash and equivalents and borrowing available under the ABL Facility, of approximately $1.2 billion. This compares to liquidity of $1.2 billion as of February 3, 2024.













Cash Flow and Capital Allocation











Details related to the company's cash flows for the full year ended February 1, 2025 are as follows:









Net cash





provided by





operating activities



of $710 million.



of $710 million.





Net cash





used for





investing activities



of $298 million.



of $298 million.





Net cash





used for





financing activities



of $535 million.







The company repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares during the fourth quarter and 1.6 million for the full year, returning $230 million to shareholders through share repurchases, a 3% reduction in shares outstanding prior to the vesting impact of stock compensation.





During fiscal 2024, the company repurchased $9.3 million in the open market and completed the redemption of all remaining outstanding Senior Secured Notes, which had an aggregate principal amount of $214 million at the time of the redemption. The Senior Secured Notes were redeemed using cash on hand at par value, plus accrued and unpaid interest.





Depreciation and amortization was $154 million for fiscal 2024 as compared to $141 million in fiscal 2023.











New Share Repurchase Authorization











The company today also announced that the company’s Board of Directors authorized a new $1.3 billion stock repurchase program, which replaces the company’s prior share repurchase program authorized by the Board in 2021. The new stock repurchase authorization has no expiration date. Purchases by the company under the new share repurchase program may be made from time to time in open market or private transactions in such manner as may be deemed advisable from time to time (including, without limitation, pursuant to one or more 10b5-1 trading plans, accelerated share repurchase programs, and any other method that the company may deem advisable) and may be discontinued at any time.











Fiscal





2025





First Quarter and Full Year Outlook

























For fiscal





2025





, the company expects:

















First Quarter Outlook









Full Year Outlook













Net sales







growth in the range of 4% to 6%





growth in the range of 3% to 5%











Operating margin







(1)









in the range of 8% to 9%





in the range of 14% to 15%











Effective tax rate







(









2









)









around 25%





around 26%











Net income per diluted share







(









3









)









(4)









in the range of $1.25 to $1.45





in the range of $10.40 to $11.40











Share repurchases







(









4)









$100 million





$400 million











Diluted weighted average shares







(3)









around 52 million





around 51 million











Capital expenditures











~$200 million











Real estate activity









(all approximate)















~40 net store openings









60 openings, 20 closures









40 remodels and right-sizes













(1)



The outlook for operating margin includes estimated impact from the tariffs announced in February 2025 on goods imported from China, Mexico, and Canada into the United States. It does not include impacts related to other potential future policy or legislative changes, additional potential tariffs imposed by the United States, or potential tariffs imposed by countries other than the United States.











(2)



The outlook for effective tax rate is sensitive to the jurisdictional mix and level of income and does not include the impact of potential future tax policy or legislative changes.











(3)



The outlook for net income per diluted share and diluted weighted average shares includes the anticipated impact to shares outstanding from potential share repurchase activity in fiscal 2025.











(4)



The timing and amount of any such repurchases will be determined based on an evaluation of market conditions, the company’s share price, legal requirements, and other factors.





















Conference Call











Today at 8:30 AM, ET, the company will conduct a conference call and provide additional details around its quarterly and full year results. To access the call by phone, participants will need to register at the following URL address to obtain a dial-in number and passcode.





https://register.vevent.com/register/BI38c9cee9f5584acda2bd93ef79b3343a





A presentation of fourth quarter and full year results will be available in the “Investors” section at corporate.abercrombie.com at approximately 7:30 AM ET, today. Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.















Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995











This Press Release and related statements by management or spokespeople of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (A&F) contain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our fiscal 2025 first quarter and full year 2025 outlook, as well as our current assumptions, projections and expectations about our business and future events. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the company’s control. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that the objectives of the company will be achieved. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “goal,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “are confident,” “will,” “could,” “outlook,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, including any financial targets, estimates, or performance outlooks whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors disclosed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2024, and in our subsequent reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the following factors: risks related to changes in global economic and financial conditions, including inflation, and the resulting impact on consumer spending generally and on our operating results, financial condition, and expense management, and our ability to adequately mitigate the impact; risks related to geopolitical landscape and conflicts, such as the recent attacks on marine vessels in the Red Sea, and the potential continuation or escalation of such conflicts and the impact of such conflicts on international trade, supplier delivery or increased freight costs, acts of terrorism, mass casualty events, social unrest, civil disturbance or disobedience; risks related to natural disasters and other unforeseen catastrophic events; risks related to our failure to engage our customers, anticipate customer demand, expectations, and changing fashion trends, and manage our inventory and product delivery; risks related to our failure to operate effectively in a highly competitive and constantly evolving industry; risks related to our ability to execute on, and maintain the success of, our strategic and growth initiatives, including those outlined in our 2025 Always Forward Plan; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; risks related to fluctuations in our tax obligations and effective tax rate, including as a result of earnings and losses generated from our global operations, may result in volatility in our results of operations; risks related to global operations, including changes in the economic or political conditions where we sell or source our products or changes in import tariffs or trade restrictions, including implications related to the change in administration as a result of the 2024 U.S. presidential election; risks and uncertainty related to adverse public health developments; risks associated with climate change and other corporate responsibility issues; risks related to reputational harm to the company, its officers, and directors; risks related to actual or threatened litigation; risks related to cybersecurity threats and privacy or data security breaches; the potential loss or disruption to our information systems; and uncertainties related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation.











Reclassification of Consolidated Statements of Operations











In prior periods, the company included stores and distribution expense and marketing, general and administrative expense as individual expense categories on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The company now believes presenting selling expense and general and administrative expense categories on the Consolidated Statements of Operations is more reflective of the current operating structure. As a result, the company reassessed the classification of certain marketing, store and distribution center support, and digital and technology expenses and made reclassification adjustments to align with the expense categories currently presented on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. In addition, the Company eliminated the gross profit subtotal on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. There were no changes to operating income or net income. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.











Other Information











This document includes certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Additional details about non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the "Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" section. Sub-totals and totals may not foot due to rounding. Net income and net income per share financial measures included herein are attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co., excluding net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.





As used in this document, references to "Americas" includes North America and South America, "EMEA" includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa and "APAC" includes the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.











About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.











Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.





The company operates a family of brands, including Abercrombie brands and Hollister brands each sharing a commitment to offer products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that support global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 790 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com, abercrombiekids.com, and hollisterco.com









Investor Contact:









Media Contact:

























Mohit Gupta









Kate Wagner









Abercrombie & Fitch Co.









Abercrombie & Fitch Co.









(614) 283-6751









(614) 283-6192









Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com









Public_Relations@anfcorp.com































Abercrombie & Fitch Co.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations













(in thousands, except per share data)













(Unaudited)



















































Thirteen Weeks Ended









Fourteen Weeks Ended













February 1, 2025









% of Net Sales









February 3, 2024









% of Net Sales









Net sales





$





1,584,917













100.0





%









$





1,452,907













100.0





%









Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization









610,907













38.5





%













539,338













37.1





%









Selling expense









526,423













33.2





%













498,922













34.3





%









General and administrative expense









194,544













12.3





%













193,387













13.3





%









Other operating income, net









(3,021





)









(0.2





)%













(1,541





)









(0.1





)%









Operating income









256,064













16.2





%













222,801













15.3





%









Interest expense









539













0.0





%













6,691













0.5





%









Interest income









(9,437





)









(0.6





)%













(11,530





)









(0.8





)%









Interest income, net









(8,898





)









(0.6





)%













(4,839





)









(0.3





)%









Income before income taxes









264,962













16.7





%













227,640













15.7





%









Income tax expense









75,267













4.7





%













66,537













4.6





%









Net income









189,695













12.0





%













161,103













11.1





%









Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









2,469













0.2





%













2,656













0.2





%









Net income attributable to A&F





$





187,226













11.8





%









$





158,447













10.9





%













































Net income per share attributable to A&F





































Basic





$





3.72





















$





3.13





















Diluted





$





3.57





















$





2.97

























































Weighted-average shares outstanding:





































Basic









50,265

























50,559





















Diluted









52,461

























53,399











































Abercrombie & Fitch Co.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations













(in thousands, except per share data)













(Unaudited)



















































Fifty-Two Weeks Ended









Fifty-Three Weeks Ended













February 1, 2025









% of Net Sales









February 3, 2024









% of Net Sales









Net sales





$





4,948,587













100.0





%









$





4,280,677













100.0





%









Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization









1,773,926













35.8





%













1,587,265













37.1





%









Selling expense









1,689,988













34.2





%













1,533,438













35.8





%









General and administrative expense









750,485













15.2





%













681,176













15.9





%









Other operating income, net









(6,632





)









(0.1





)%













(5,873





)









(0.1





)%









Operating income









740,820













15.0





%













484,671













11.3





%









Interest expense









12,077













0.2





%













30,352













0.7





%









Interest income









(39,934





)









(0.8





)%













(29,980





)









(0.7





)%









Interest (income) expense, net









(27,857





)









(0.6





)%













372













0.0





%









Income before income taxes









768,677













15.5





%













484,299













11.3





%









Income tax expense









194,661













3.9





%













148,886













3.5





%









Net income









574,016













11.6





%













335,413













7.8





%









Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









7,793













0.2





%













7,290













0.2





%









Net income attributable to A&F





$





566,223













11.4





%









$





328,123













7.7





%













































Net income per share attributable to A&F









Basic





$





11.14





















$





6.53





















Diluted





$





10.69





















$





6.22

























































Weighted-average shares outstanding:





































Basic









50,839

























50,250





















Diluted









52,971

























52,726



































Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures







The company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented are useful to investors as they provide a measure of the company’s operating performance excluding the effect of certain items which the company believes do not reflect its future operating outlook, such as asset impairment charges, therefore supplementing investors’ understanding of comparability of operations across periods. Management used these non-GAAP financial measures during the periods presented to assess the company’s performance and to develop expectations for future operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplemental to, and not as an alternative to, the company’s GAAP financial results, and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.





In addition, at times the company provides comparable sales, defined as the percentage year-over-year change in the aggregate of: (1) sales for stores that have been open as the same brand at least one year and whose square footage has not been expanded or reduced by more than 20% within the past year, with prior year’s net sales converted at the current year’s foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation, and (2) digital net sales with prior year’s net sales converted at the current year’s foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation.





The company also provides certain financial information on a constant currency basis to enhance investors’ understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The effect from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying current year average exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share effect from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.





In addition, the company provides EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures used by the company's executive management to assess the company's performance. We also believe these supplemental performance measures are meaningful information for investors and other interested parties to use in computing the company's core financial performance over multiple periods and with other companies by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions, debt service levels and capital investment.



















Abercrombie & Fitch Co.













Reconciliation of Constant Currency Financial Measures













Thirteen





Weeks Ended





February 1, 2025





and





Fourteen





Weeks Ended





February 3, 2024













(in thousands, except percentage and basis point changes and per share data)













(Unaudited)









































Net sales













2024





















2023

















% Change











GAAP



(1)







$





1,584,917













$





1,452,907













9%









Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates



(2)











—

















(6,138





)









0%









Net sales on a constant currency basis





$





1,584,917













$





1,446,769













10%











Operating income













2024





















2023

















BPS Change





(3)











GAAP



(1)







$





256,064













$





222,801













90









Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates



(2)











—

















(948





)









0









Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency basis





$





256,064













$





221,853













90











Net income per share attributable to A&F













2024





















2023

















$ Change











GAAP



(1)







$





3.57













$





2.97













$0.60









Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates



(2)











—

















(0.02





)









0.02









Adjusted non-GAAP on a constant currency basis





$





3.57













$





2.95













$0.62













(1





)



“GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.











(2)



The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.











(3)



The estimated basis point change has been rounded based on the percentage change.





















Abercrombie & Fitch Co.













Reconciliation of Constant Currency Financial Measures













Fifty-Two





Weeks Ended





February 1, 2025





and





Fifty-Three





Weeks Ended





February 3, 2024













(in thousands, except percentage and basis point changes and per share data)













(Unaudited)









































Net sales













2024





















2023

















% Change











GAAP



(1)







$





4,948,587













$





4,280,677













16%









Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates



(2)











—

















(3,769





)









0%









Net sales on a constant currency basis





$





4,948,587













$





4,276,908













16%











Operating income













2024





















2023

















BPS Change





(3)











GAAP



(1)







$





740,820













$





484,671













370









Excluded items



(4)











—

















4,436













(10)









Adjusted non-GAAP





$





740,820













$





489,107













360









Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates



(2)











—

















2,955













(10)









Adjusted non-GAAP on a constant currency basis





$





740,820













$





492,062













350











Net income per share attributable to A&F













2024





















2023

















$ Change











GAAP



(1)







$





10.69













$





6.22













$4.47









Excluded items, net of tax



(4)











—

















0.06













(0.06)









Adjusted non-GAAP





$





10.69













$





6.28













$4.41









Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates



(2)











—

















0.05













(0.05)









Adjusted non-GAAP on a constant currency basis





$





10.69













$





6.33













$4.36













(1)



“GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.











(2)



The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.











(3)



The estimated basis point change has been rounded based on the percentage change.











(4)



Excluded items consist of pre-tax asset store impairment charges of $4.4 million for the prior year.





















Abercrombie & Fitch Co.













Reconciliation of Constant Currency Net Sales by Segment and Brand













Thirteen





Weeks Ended





February 1, 2025





and





Fourteen





Weeks Ended





February 3, 2024













(in thousands, except percentage changes)













(Unaudited)































































2024

















2023





























GAAP





GAAP





Impact From





Changes In





Foreign Currency





Exchanges Rates



(1)







Non-GAAP





Constant





Currency Basis





GAAP





% Change









Non-GAAP





Constant





Currency





Basis





% Change











Net sales by segment:







(2)

















































Americas



(3)







$





1,319,720













$





1,191,259









$





(2,358





)





$





1,188,901













11%









11%









EMEA



(4)











224,467

















219,050













(3,066





)









215,984













2%









4%









APAC



(5)











40,730

















42,598













(714





)









41,884













(4)%









(3)%











Total company







$





1,584,917













$





1,452,907









$





(6,138





)





$





1,446,769













9%









10%





























































2024

















2023





























GAAP





GAAP





Impact From





Changes In





Foreign Currency





Exchanges Rates



(1)







Non-GAAP





Constant





Currency Basis





GAAP





% Change









Non-GAAP





Constant





Currency





Basis





% Change











Net sales by brand family:















































Abercrombie





$





772,670













$





755,203









$





(2,370





)





$





752,833













2%









3%









Hollister









812,247

















697,704













(3,768





)









693,936













16%









17%











Total company







$





1,584,917













$





1,452,907









$





(6,138





)





$





1,446,769













9%









10%













(1)



The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging.











(2)



Net sales by segment are presented by attributing revenues to a physical store location or geographical region that fulfills the order.











(3)



The Americas segment includes the results of operations in North America and South America.











(4)



The EMEA segment includes the results of operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.











(5)



The APAC segment includes the results of operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.





















Abercrombie & Fitch Co.













Reconciliation of Constant Currency Net Sales by Segment and Brand













Fifty-Two





Weeks Ended





February 1, 2025





and





Fifty-Three





Weeks Ended





February 3, 2024













(in thousands, except percentage changes)













(Unaudited)































































2024

















2023





























GAAP





GAAP





Impact From





Changes In





Foreign Currency





Exchanges Rates



(1)







Non-GAAP





Constant





Currency Basis





GAAP





% Change









Non-GAAP





Constant





Currency





Basis





% Change











Net sales by segment:







(2)













































Americas



(3)







$





4,027,514













$





3,455,674









$





(3,518





)





$





3,452,156













17%









17%









EMEA



(4)











770,519

















687,095













2,716













689,811













12%









12%









APAC



(5)











150,554

















137,908













(2,967





)









134,941













9%









12%











Total company







$





4,948,587













$





4,280,677









$





(3,769





)





$





4,276,908













16%









16%





























































2024

















2023





























GAAP





GAAP





Impact From





Changes In





Foreign Currency





Exchanges Rates



(1)







Non-GAAP





Constant





Currency Basis





GAAP





% Change









Non-GAAP





Constant





Currency





Basis





% Change











Net sales by brand family:











































Abercrombie





$





2,556,434













$





2,201,686









$





(2,424





)





$





2,199,262













16%









16%









Hollister









2,392,153

















2,078,991













(1,345





)









2,077,646













15%









15%











Total company







$





4,948,587













$





4,280,677









$





(3,769





)





$





4,276,908













16%









16%













(1)



The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging.











(2)



Net sales by segment are presented by attributing revenues to a physical store location or geographical region that fulfills the order.



(3)



The Americas segment includes the results of operations in North America and South America.











(4)



The EMEA segment includes the results of operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.











(5)



The APAC segment includes the results of operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.





















Abercrombie & Fitch Co.













Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA













Thirteen





Weeks Ended





February 1, 2025





and





Fourteen





Weeks Ended





February 3, 2024













(in thousands)













(Unaudited)













































(in thousands, except ratios)











2024













% of





Net Sales









2023













% of





Net Sales









Net income





$





189,695













12.0





%





$





161,103













11.1





%









Income tax expense









75,267













4.7













66,537













4.6













Interest (income) expense, net









(8,898





)









(0.6





)









(4,839





)









(0.3





)









Depreciation and amortization









37,163













2.4













35,557













2.4













EBITDA



(1)







$





293,227













18.5









$





258,358













17.8























































Abercrombie & Fitch Co.













Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA













Fifty-Two





Weeks Ended





February 1, 2025





and





Fifty-Three





Weeks Ended





February 3, 2024













(in thousands)













(Unaudited)













































































(in thousands, except ratios)











2024













% of





Net Sales









2023













% of





Net Sales









Net income





$





574,016













11.6





%





$





335,413













7.8





%









Income tax expense









194,661













3.9













148,886













3.5













Interest (income) expense, net









(27,857





)









(0.6





)









372













—













Depreciation and amortization









153,773













3.2













141,104













3.3













EBITDA



(1)







$





894,593













18.1









$





625,775













14.6













































Adjustments to EBITDA

































Asset impairment



(1)











—













—













4,436













0.1













Adjusted EBITDA



(1)







$





894,593













18.1









$





630,211













14.7

















(1)



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental financial measures that are not defined or prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for asset impairment.

























Abercrombie & Fitch Co.













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(in thousands)













(Unaudited)





































February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024













Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and equivalents





$





772,727













$





900,884













Marketable securities









116,221

















—













Receivables









105,324

















78,346













Inventories









575,005

















469,466













Other current assets









104,154

















88,569













Total current assets









1,673,431

















1,537,265













Property and equipment, net









575,773

















538,033













Operating lease right-of-use assets









803,121

















678,256













Other assets









247,562

















220,679













Total assets





$





3,299,887













$





2,974,233















Liabilities and stockholders’ equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





364,532













$





296,976













Accrued expenses









504,922

















436,655













Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities









211,600

















179,625













Income taxes payable









45,890

















53,564













Total current liabilities









1,126,944

















966,820













Long-term liabilities:





















Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities





$





740,013













$





646,624













Long-term borrowings, net









—

















222,119













Other liabilities









81,607

















88,683













Total long-term liabilities









821,620

















957,426













Total Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stockholders’ equity









1,335,628

















1,035,160













Noncontrolling interests









15,695

















14,827













Total stockholders’ equity









1,351,323

















1,049,987













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





3,299,887













$





2,974,233



































Abercrombie & Fitch Co.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(in thousands, except per share data)













(Unaudited)



































Fifty-Two Weeks Ended









Fifty-Three Weeks Ended













February 1, 2025









February 3, 2024











Operating activities























Net cash provided by operating activities





$





710,376













$





653,422



































Investing activities























Purchases of marketable securities





$





(139,600





)









$





—













Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities









24,800

















—













Purchases of property and equipment









(182,903





)













(157,797





)









Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment









—

















615













Net cash used for investing activities





$





(297,703





)









$





(157,182





)































Financing activities























Repayment/redemption of senior secured notes









(223,331





)













(77,972





)









Payment of debt issuance costs and fees









(3,291





)













(180





)









Purchases of common stock









(229,807





)













—













Acquisition of common stock for tax withholding obligations









(70,208





)













(29,485





)









Other financing activities









(8,240





)













(3,564





)









Net cash used for financing activities





$





(534,877





)









$





(111,201





)





























Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash





$





(7,086





)









$





(2,923





)









Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents





$





(129,290





)









$





382,116













Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, beginning of period





$





909,685













$





527,569













Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, end of period





$





780,395













$





909,685



































Abercrombie & Fitch Co.









Store Count Activity

























Fifty-Two Weeks Ended February 1, 2025

















AMERICAS







(1)















EMEA







(2)















APAC







(3)















Total Company

















Abercrombie













Hollister













Abercrombie













Hollister













Abercrombie













Hollister













Abercrombie













Hollister













Total







(









4









)













February 3, 2024





194













384













29













108













24













26













247













518













765













New





25













15













5













1













10













9













40













25













65













Permanently closed





(4





)









(14





)









(1





)









(9





)









(4





)









(9





)









(9





)









(32





)









(41





)









February 1, 2025





215













385













33













100













30













26













278













511













789

















(1)



The Americas segment includes North America and South America.











(2)



The EMEA segment includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa.











(3)



The APAC segment includes the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.











(4)



Store count excludes temporary and international franchise stores.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.