Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

March 05, 2025 — 07:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $187.23 million, or $3.57 per share. This compares with $158.45 million, or $2.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $256.06 million or $3.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $1.584 billion from $1.452 billion last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $187.23 Mln. vs. $158.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.57 vs. $2.97 last year. -Revenue: $1.584 Bln vs. $1.452 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 to $1.45

