Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q1 Income Declines - Update

(RTTNews) - (Update: Adds more earnings details)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year

The company's earnings came in at $67.13 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $80.41 million, or $1.59 per share, last year. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings per share were $1.47, as compared to $1.70 last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $1.113 billion from $1.097 billion last year.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects earnings per share of $1.80 - $2.00, on net sales growth of 2-4 percent. For the full year, the company maintains its outlook for earnings per share at $10.20 - $11.00, with net sales growth at 3-5 percent.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.13 Mln. vs. $80.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.47 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue: $1.113 Bln vs. $1.097 Bln last year.

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