Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q1 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $67.13 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $80.41 million, or $1.59 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $1.113 billion from $1.097 billion last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.13 Mln. vs. $80.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.47 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue: $1.113 Bln vs. $1.097 Bln last year.

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