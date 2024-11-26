Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Profit Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $131.98 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $96.21 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $1.208 billion from $1.056 billion last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $131.98 Mln. vs. $96.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.50 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.208 Bln vs. $1.056 Bln last year.

