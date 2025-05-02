Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Host Quarterly Earnings Conference Call on May 28, 2025

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will announce Q1 earnings on May 28, 2025, with a conference call and webcast available.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. announced that it will hold its quarterlyearnings conference callon May 28, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, following the release of its first quarter results at 7:30 a.m. ET. Participants can register online to obtain a phone number and access code for the call or listen via a live webcast on the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and archived for a year. The company, which operates under several brands including Abercrombie and Hollister, is a global specialty retailer focused on digitally led omnichannel sales and providing quality apparel and accessories. Further details can be found on the Abercrombie & Fitch investor relations website.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is hosting a quarterlyearnings conference call indicating transparent communication with investors and stakeholders about the company’s financial performance.

The availability of a live webcast for theearnings callenhances accessibility for a broader audience, promoting investor engagement.

First quarter results will be shared promptly, likely providing timely information that can influence investor perceptions and decisions.

Potential concern over transparency as the company is providing no information on financial performance or outlook ahead of theearnings call

Reliance on a registration process for conference call access may limit participation from interested investors.

Absence of immediate performance data in the press release could lead to speculation and uncertainty among investors about the company's current financial health.

What is the date and time of Abercrombie & Fitch'searnings call

Abercrombie & Fitch'searnings callis scheduled for May 28, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I access theearnings conference call

To access the call, participants must register for a dial-in number and access code using the provided link.

Where can I find the first-quarter results press release?

The press release will be available at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on the day of the call.

Is there a live webcast for theearnings call

Yes, a live webcast can be viewed at corporate.abercrombie.com/investors/news-and-events/events/ during the call.

How long will theearnings callreplay be available?

The replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and archived for one year.

$ANF Insider Trading Activity

$ANF insiders have traded $ANF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUZANNE M COULTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,670 shares for an estimated $1,559,453 .

. GREGORY J HENCHEL (SVP, Gen Cnsl & Secy) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,503,300

SCOTT D. LIPESKY (EVP and COO) sold 8,605 shares for an estimated $1,292,471

SAMIR DESAI (EVP;Chief Digital&Tech Officer) sold 5,926 shares for an estimated $880,070

KENNETH B. ROBINSON sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $177,914

$ANF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $ANF stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ANF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$ANF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ANF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $110.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $150.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $170.0 on 03/05/2025

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) will host its quarterlyearnings conference callfor all interested parties on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the company’s first quarter results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET. In addition, a presentation of the first quarter results will be available on the company’s website at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.









Conference Call:





To access the conference call by phone, participants will need to register to obtain a dial-in phone number and an access code. Register for the call using this





link





.





















Webcast:





To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit



corporate.abercrombie.com/investors/news-and-events/events/



and click the link to the webcast.





















Replay:





A replay of the webcast will be available at



corporate.abercrombie.com/investors



shortly after the call ends and will be archived for one year.

















Further information is available at corporate.abercrombie.com. Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the website: investors should consult the site to access this information.







About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.







Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.









The company operates a family of brands, including Abercrombie brands and Hollister brands, each sharing a commitment to offer products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that support global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 790 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com, abercrombiekids.com, and hollisterco.com.









Investor Contact:





Media Contact:









Mo Gupta





Kate Wagner









Abercrombie & Fitch Co.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co.









(614) 283-6751





(614) 283-6192









Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com





Public_Relations@anfcorp.com







