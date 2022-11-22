Abercrombie & Fitch Chairperson Terry Burman To Step Down; Stock Soar In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), a specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, said on Tuesday that its Board Chairperson Terry Burman will step down, with effect from January 28, 2023.

Nigel Travis, current Director and Chair of the Nominating and Board Governance Committee of the Board, will assume the role of Chairperson on the same day. Travis had joined the Board as an independent director in 2019. ANF is trading up by 15.67 percent at $21.55 per share in pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.

