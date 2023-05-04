Abercrombie & Fitch Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ANF

In trading on Thursday, shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.17, changing hands as low as $21.77 per share. Abercrombie & Fitch Co shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANF's low point in its 52 week range is $14.02 per share, with $36.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.81.

