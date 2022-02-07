Abercrombie & Fitch Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ANF

In trading on Monday, shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.94, changing hands as high as $39.12 per share. Abercrombie & Fitch Co shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANF's low point in its 52 week range is $24.18 per share, with $48.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.78.

