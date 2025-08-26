Abercrombie & Fitch Becomes NFL's First-Ever Official Fashion Partner

(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) has entered a multi-year partnership with the National Football League, marking the league's first official fashion collaboration.

Building on its licensed NFL apparel business launched in 2022, the brand will roll out athlete-led campaigns, player-designed collections, and lifestyle assortments suited for both game day and everyday wear. The company will also activate at NFL tentpole events, including international games, while leveraging its global retail network.

Abercrombie CEO Fran Horowitz highlighted that the deal reflects the convergence of sports, fashion, and culture, enabling fans to showcase both team loyalty and personal style. As part of the initiative, the company introduced its Style Concierge service, offering curated outfitting for NFL athletes and launching its largest sports-focused national campaign featuring Christian McCaffrey, Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, and Tee Higgins, all of whom co-designed limited-edition apparel.

The NFL views the partnership as a way to grow its fan base through fashion, particularly among women, who now make up nearly half its audience. NFL senior vice president Tracie Rodburg noted that the collaboration underscores the league's push to connect with fans at the intersection of sports and style.

Tuesday ANF closed at $96.74, down 3.03%, and is currently trading at $98.90, up 2.23%, on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.