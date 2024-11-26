Abercrombie & Fitch appoints Robert Ball as CFO

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. announced the promotion of Robert Ball to CFO, effective November 20, 2024. In his new role, Ball will serve on the company’s executive leadership team and continue to report to Scott Lipesky, EVP and COO. Ball, previously the company’s SVP of Corporate Finance, Investor Relations, and Treasury, brings nearly 22 years of experience leading key Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Finance and Strategy functions to the role. Lipesky, who served as the company’s CFO since 2017, was promoted to COO in May 2023, and will remain in that role, leading the company’s global operations and growth strategies, while driving financial discipline, capital allocation and efficiency.

