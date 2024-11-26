News & Insights

Stocks
ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch appoints Robert Ball as CFO

November 26, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. announced the promotion of Robert Ball to CFO, effective November 20, 2024. In his new role, Ball will serve on the company’s executive leadership team and continue to report to Scott Lipesky, EVP and COO. Ball, previously the company’s SVP of Corporate Finance, Investor Relations, and Treasury, brings nearly 22 years of experience leading key Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Finance and Strategy functions to the role. Lipesky, who served as the company’s CFO since 2017, was promoted to COO in May 2023, and will remain in that role, leading the company’s global operations and growth strategies, while driving financial discipline, capital allocation and efficiency.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ANF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.