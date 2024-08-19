Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed the most recent trading day at $166.87, moving +1.08% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 4.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.85% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 28, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.13, marking a 93.64% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion, up 16.43% from the year-ago period.

ANF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.49 per share and revenue of $4.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +51.11% and +11.45%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.56% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.15.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ANF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

