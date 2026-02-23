Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) was down 3.94% at $92.61. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.13%.

The stock of teen clothing retailer has risen by 0.11% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.1% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.75%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 4, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.56, indicating a 0.28% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.67 billion, showing a 5.31% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

ANF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.79 per share and revenue of $5.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.42% and +6.41%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.17% downward. Abercrombie & Fitch is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.57. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.07 of its industry.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.