Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed the most recent trading day at $96.51, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 23.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $3.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.67 billion, reflecting a 5.32% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.86 per share and a revenue of $5.27 billion, representing changes of -7.76% and +6.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.8% higher. At present, Abercrombie & Fitch boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.79.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)

